Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.53, close to its 52-week high of $53.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Floor & Decor Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on January 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls.