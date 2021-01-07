Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Guggenheim gave Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.20, close to its 52-week high of $101.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 77.1% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Floor & Decor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $92.00, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Floor & Decor Holdings’ market cap is currently $9.66B and has a P/E ratio of 56.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.