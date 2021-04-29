Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Gets a Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.73, close to its 52-week high of $116.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Feldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Tractor Supply, and Five Below.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Floor & Decor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.14, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $724 million and net profit of $57.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $527 million and had a net profit of $35.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.