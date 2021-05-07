Flir Systems (FLIR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Flir Systems (FLIR), with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.05, close to its 52-week high of $60.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flir Systems is a Hold with an average price target of $54.00.

Flir Systems’ market cap is currently $7.76B and has a P/E ratio of 36.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.60.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLIR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Angus Macdonald, a Director at FLIR sold 49,306 shares for a total of $2,738,109.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops technologies, which enhance perception and awareness. It design, develop, market, and distribute solutions that detect people, objects and substances that may not be perceived by human senses and improve the way people interact with the world around them. The company operates through the following segments: Industrial business unit, Government & Defense business unit, and Commercial business unit. The Industrial business unit segment develops and manufactures thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The Government & Defense business unit segment develops and manufactures enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for a wide variety of military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers around the world for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. The Commercial business unit segment develops and manufactures cameras, video recording systems, and video management systems for use in commercial and critical infrastructure, electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market, intelligent traffic monitoring and signal control systems, and hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use in a variety of applications. FLIR Systems was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, OR.