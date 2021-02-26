Flir Systems (FLIR) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Flir Systems (FLIR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.47, close to its 52-week high of $57.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 68.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Flir Systems with a $55.00 average price target, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $57.45 and a one-year low of $23.85. Currently, Flir Systems has an average volume of 2.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLIR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Wood, a Director at FLIR bought 10,200 shares for a total of $359,244.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops technologies, which enhance perception and awareness. It design, develop, market, and distribute solutions that detect people, objects and substances that may not be perceived by human senses and improve the way people interact with the world around them. The company operates through the following segments: Industrial business unit, Government & Defense business unit, and Commercial business unit. The Industrial business unit segment develops and manufactures thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The Government & Defense business unit segment develops and manufactures enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for a wide variety of military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers around the world for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. The Commercial business unit segment develops and manufactures cameras, video recording systems, and video management systems for use in commercial and critical infrastructure, electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market, intelligent traffic monitoring and signal control systems, and hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use in a variety of applications. FLIR Systems was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, OR.