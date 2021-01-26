Flir Systems (FLIR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Flir Systems (FLIR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.20, close to its 52-week high of $59.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 75.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Flir Systems with a $55.00 average price target.

Based on Flir Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $466 million and net profit of $60.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $471 million and had a net profit of $62.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, John Wood, a Director at FLIR bought 10,200 shares for a total of $359,244.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops technologies, which enhance perception and awareness. It design, develop, market, and distribute solutions that detect people, objects and substances that may not be perceived by human senses and improve the way people interact with the world around them. The company operates through the following segments: Industrial business unit, Government & Defense business unit, and Commercial business unit. The Industrial business unit segment develops and manufactures thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The Government & Defense business unit segment develops and manufactures enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for a wide variety of military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers around the world for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. The Commercial business unit segment develops and manufactures cameras, video recording systems, and video management systems for use in commercial and critical infrastructure, electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market, intelligent traffic monitoring and signal control systems, and hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use in a variety of applications. FLIR Systems was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, OR.