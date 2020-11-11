FlexShopper (FPAY) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on FlexShopper (FPAY), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FlexShopper with a $4.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on FlexShopper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.53 million and GAAP net loss of $262.1K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $309.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FPAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FlexShopper, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances and other popular brand name goods on lease through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.