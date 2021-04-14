Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 48.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.22 average price target, a 135.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $405.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -24.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLXN in relation to earlier this year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.