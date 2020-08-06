Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and BMO Capital gave Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.63, which is an 83.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.98 and a one-year low of $5.01. Currently, Flexion Therapeutics has an average volume of 856.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FLXN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Alan Milinazzo, a Director at FLXN bought 18,450 shares for a total of $40,406.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.