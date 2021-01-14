Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target, an 80.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $607.6M and has a P/E ratio of -3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -192.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLXN in relation to earlier this year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand. The company was founded by Michael D. Clayman and Neil Bodick in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.