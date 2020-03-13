Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.15, close to its 52-week low of $8.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.3% and a 29.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $28.88 average price target, representing a 154.0% upside. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.98 and a one-year low of $8.76. Currently, Flexion Therapeutics has an average volume of 826.7K.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand.