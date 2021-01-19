FLEX LNG (FLNG) Receives a Sell from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Sell rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG) yesterday and set a price target of NOK72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.16, close to its 52-week high of $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FLEX LNG is a Hold with an average price target of $9.66.

Based on FLEX LNG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.15 million and net profit of $3.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.81 million and had a net profit of $468K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.