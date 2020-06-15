FLEX LNG (FLNG) Receives a Buy from Cleaves Securities

Cleaves Securities analyst Joakim Hannisdahl maintained a Buy rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG) on June 11 and set a price target of NOK106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

FLEX LNG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.98.

FLEX LNG’s market cap is currently $263M and has a P/E ratio of 44.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.28.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.