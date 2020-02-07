Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene reiterated a Buy rating on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) yesterday and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $328.85, close to its 52-week high of $329.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 86.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $339.78, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies’ market cap is currently $28.54B and has a P/E ratio of 30.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.32.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers.