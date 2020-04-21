Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Receives a Hold from CFRA

In a report released yesterday, David Holt from CFRA reiterated a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $204.30.

Fleetcor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $299.62.

The company has a one-year high of $329.86 and a one-year low of $168.51. Currently, Fleetcor Technologies has an average volume of 1.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLT in relation to earlier this year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. It serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by W. Boatner Reily, III on February 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.