Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) on August 7 and set a price target of $292.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $271.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $263.80, which is a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies’ market cap is currently $23.31B and has a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Eric Dey, the Former- CFO & Secretary of FLT sold 44,000 shares for a total of $12,151,480.

Most recently, in June 2020, Eric Dey, the Former- CFO & Secretary of FLT sold 44,000 shares for a total of $12,151,480.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is a global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The company portfolios of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. It serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by W. Boatner Reily, III on February 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.