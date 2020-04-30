Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 23.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flagstar Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $16.77. Currently, Flagstar Bancorp has an average volume of 367.6K.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, Community Banking, and Other. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.