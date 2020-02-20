Fiverr International (FVRR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Catie Powers- February 19, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International (FVRR) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Fiverr International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, representing a 0.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Fiverr International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.25 million.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

