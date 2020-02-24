Fiverr International (FVRR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International (FVRR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 68.1% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiverr International with a $33.71 average price target, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.25 and a one-year low of $17.11. Currently, Fiverr International has an average volume of 271.6K.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.