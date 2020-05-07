Fiverr International (FVRR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Merrill Lynch gave Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to Fiverr International today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiverr International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.71.

Based on Fiverr International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.53 million and GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.88 million.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

