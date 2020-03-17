Five9 (FIVN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Five9 (FIVN) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $83.36 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.58 and a one-year low of $46.09. Currently, Five9 has an average volume of 748.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kimberly Alexy, a Director at FIVN sold 6,533 shares for a total of $457,310.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.