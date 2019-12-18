Five9 (FIVN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Guggenheim gave Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Five9 today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.59, close to its 52-week high of $69.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $69.09 average price target, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kimberly Alexy, a Director at FIVN sold 5,000 shares for a total of $325,550.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It offers end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO, and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.