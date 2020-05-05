Five9 (FIVN) Gets a Hold Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Five9 (FIVN), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.88, close to its 52-week high of $99.96.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 67.6% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.21, representing a -4.1% downside. In a report released today, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $90.00 price target.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $92.26 million and net profit of $836K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.34 million and had a net profit of $3.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Kimberly Alexy, a Director at FIVN sold 6,533 shares for a total of $457,310.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

