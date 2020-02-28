Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Chris Shibutani maintained a Buy rating on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.32, close to its 52-week low of $3.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Shibutani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 39.1% success rate. Shibutani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Prime Therapeutics with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.84 and a one-year low of $3.18. Currently, Five Prime Therapeutics has an average volume of 455.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on discovering and developing novel protein therapeutics. product candidates includes, Cabiralizumab(FPA008), Bemarituzumab(FPA144), and FPA150.