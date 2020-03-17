Five Below (FIVE) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Five Below (FIVE), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.17, close to its 52-week low of $55.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $130.08.

Five Below’s market cap is currently $3.18B and has a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.