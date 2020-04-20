Five Below (FIVE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Five Below (FIVE) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Below with a $85.38 average price target, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $687 million and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $603 million and had a net profit of $89.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.