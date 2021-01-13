Five Below (FIVE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and J.P. Morgan gave Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Five Below yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Sprouts Farmers, and Kroger Company.

Five Below has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.31, a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five Below’s market cap is currently $10.56B and has a P/E ratio of 93.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.