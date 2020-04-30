Five Below (FIVE) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Five Below (FIVE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dollar General, and Kroger Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Five Below with a $86.89 average price target, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $687 million and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $603 million and had a net profit of $89.26 million.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.