Five Below (FIVE) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained a Buy rating on Five Below (FIVE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 66.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

Five Below has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.73, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $137.97 and a one-year low of $47.53. Currently, Five Below has an average volume of 1.49M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.