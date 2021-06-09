Five Below (FIVE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Five Below (FIVE) today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 75.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five Below is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $230.79, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $234.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Five Below’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $598 million and net profit of $49.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $201 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FIVE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five Below, Inc. engages in the shopping business. It offers an assortment of merchandise, including sporting goods, games, fashion accessories and jewelry, to hobbies and collectibles, bath and body, candy and snacks, room decor and storage, stationery and school supplies, video game accessories, books, dvds, iPhone accessories, novelty and gag, and seasonal items. The company was founded by David Schlessinger, Zany Brainy, and Thomas G. Vellios in January 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Read More on FIVE: