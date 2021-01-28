Fission Uranium (FCUUF) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF) today and set a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 61.4% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Fission Uranium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.51, which is a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.55 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fission Uranium’s market cap is currently $166.6M and has a P/E ratio of -22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCUUF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.