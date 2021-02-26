Fisker (FSR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fisker (FSR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Fisker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

