Fiserv (FISV) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Fiserv (FISV), with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.40.

The company has a one-year high of $125.06 and a one-year low of $73.50. Currently, Fiserv has an average volume of 5.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FISV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Doyle Simons, a Director at FISV sold 13,728 shares for a total of $1,681,680.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments. The Payments segment primarily provides electronic bill payment and presentment services, internet and mobile banking software and services, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payment services, debit and credit card processing and services, payments infrastructure services, and other electronic payments software and services. The Financial segment provides financial institutions with account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support numerous types of financial transactions. The Corporate and Other segment consists of intercompany eliminations, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, unallocated corporate expenses and other activities that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance, such as gains on sales of businesses and associated transition services. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.