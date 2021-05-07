Fiserv (FISV) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 30, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv (FISV), with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $140.15 average price target, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on Fiserv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion and net profit of $304 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.77 billion and had a net profit of $392 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FISV in relation to earlier this year.

Fiserv, Inc. is a technology-based financial services company that provides commerce-enabling technology and solutions for financial institutions, merchants, and card issuers. Further, it offers products and services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. Also, the company provides account processing, loan origination and servicing products, item processing and source capture, cash management and consulting services.