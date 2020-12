Fiserv (FISV) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on April 21, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv (FISV), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $133.50 average price target, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Based on Fiserv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.79 billion and net profit of $264 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.13 billion and had a net profit of $198 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FISV in relation to earlier this year.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments. The Payments segment primarily provides electronic bill payment and presentment services, internet and mobile banking software and services, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payment services, debit and credit card processing and services, payments infrastructure services, and other electronic payments software and services. The Financial segment provides financial institutions with account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support numerous types of financial transactions. The Corporate and Other segment consists of intercompany eliminations, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, unallocated corporate expenses and other activities that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance, such as gains on sales of businesses and associated transition services. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.