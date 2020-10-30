FirstService (FSV) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on FirstService (FSV), with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $136.32, close to its 52-week high of $138.86.

FirstService has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $131.50, representing a 1.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $138.86 and a one-year low of $57.38. Currently, FirstService has an average volume of 66.34K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSV in relation to earlier this year.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.