FirstService (FSV) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matt Logan maintained a Hold rating on FirstService (FSV) on April 24 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.7% and a 23.1% success rate. Logan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Industrial Income REIT, Artis Real Estate Investment, and AMERICAN HOTEL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FirstService is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on FirstService’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $634 million and net profit of $5.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $486 million and had a net profit of $2.33 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.