FirstService (FSV) Gets a Hold Rating from CIBC

In a report issued on February 20, Seth Rubin from CIBC initiated coverage with a Hold rating on FirstService (FSV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.71.

Rubin commented:

“CIBC analyst Seth Rubin starts FirstService Corp (FSV:CN) (NASDAQ: FSV) at Neutral.”

Currently, the analyst consensus on FirstService is a Hold with an average price target of $113.00, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.87 and a one-year low of $83.02. Currently, FirstService has an average volume of 115K.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America.