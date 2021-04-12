FirstCash (FCFS) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on FirstCash (FCFS), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

FirstCash has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on FirstCash’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $392 million and net profit of $32.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $498 million and had a net profit of $54.15 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. The company was founded in July 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.