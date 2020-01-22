First Solar (FSLR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on First Solar (FSLR) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.63.

Based on First Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $30.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.12 million.

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.