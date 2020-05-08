First Solar (FSLR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on First Solar (FSLR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Canadian Solar.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.54.

Based on First Solar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and GAAP net loss of $59.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $691 million and had a net profit of $52.12 million.

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

