First Republic Bank (FRC) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank (FRC), with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $160.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Republic Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $142.69, implying a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $147.24 and a one-year low of $70.06. Currently, First Republic Bank has an average volume of 907K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.