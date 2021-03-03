First Republic Bank (FRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank (FRC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $165.50, close to its 52-week high of $180.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 36.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Republic Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.60, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

First Republic Bank’s market cap is currently $28.5B and has a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.18.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.