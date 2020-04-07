First Republic Bank (FRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank (FRC), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.58, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

First Republic Bank’s market cap is currently $15.17B and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.