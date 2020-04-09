First Republic Bank (FRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank (FRC), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 56.5% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Atlantic Union Bankshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Republic Bank is a Hold with an average price target of $106.92, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Based on First Republic Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $862 million and net profit of $246 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $786 million and had a net profit of $231 million.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk. The Wealth Management segment consists of the investment management activities of FRIM, First Republic Trust Company, FRTC Delaware, mutual fund activities through third-party providers, the brokerage activities of FRSC, and foreign exchange activities conducted on behalf of clients. The company was founded by James H. Herbert II in February 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.