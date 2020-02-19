First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 14, Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), with a price target of C$16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 38.2% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.47, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion and GAAP net loss of $115 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $198 million.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.