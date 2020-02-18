First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and CIBC gave First Quantum Minerals (Other OTC: FQVLF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked #5736 out of 5917 analysts.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.63, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $5.91. Currently, First Quantum Minerals has an average volume of 49.15K.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.