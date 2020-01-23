First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released today, Oscar Cabrera from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Quantum Minerals with a $11.46 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on January 10, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$16.50 price target.

Based on First Quantum Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $198 million.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.