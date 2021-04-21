First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 90.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

First Midwest Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.28 and a one-year low of $10.31. Currently, First Midwest Bancorp has an average volume of 741.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FMBI in relation to earlier this year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Illinois) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.