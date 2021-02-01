First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Business Financial.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

Based on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.37 million and net profit of $11.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43 million and had a net profit of $11.67 million.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiaries: First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A.; and Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.